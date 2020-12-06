The rise of an ethical woman: Unisa's first female vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula

The incoming vice-chancellor of Unisa, professor Puleng LenkaBula, is the first woman to hold the job, writes Prega Govender, and she sees working for a better gender balance in academia as one of her key missions

Institutes of higher learning have had a marked influence on the life of professor Puleng LenkaBula. Last month she was appointed principal and vice-chancellor of Unisa, the first woman in the university’s 148-year history to hold the post.



When LenkaBula was a toddler, her mom — who had fallen pregnant while studying to be a teacher at a college in Mariannhill — had to send her to live with relatives because she could not raise the child alone...