The rise of an ethical woman: Unisa's first female vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula
The incoming vice-chancellor of Unisa, professor Puleng LenkaBula, is the first woman to hold the job, writes Prega Govender, and she sees working for a better gender balance in academia as one of her key missions
06 December 2020 - 00:00
Institutes of higher learning have had a marked influence on the life of professor Puleng LenkaBula. Last month she was appointed principal and vice-chancellor of Unisa, the first woman in the university’s 148-year history to hold the post.
When LenkaBula was a toddler, her mom — who had fallen pregnant while studying to be a teacher at a college in Mariannhill — had to send her to live with relatives because she could not raise the child alone...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.