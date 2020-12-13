Seizing initiative, Ace Magashule goes before integrity body
13 December 2020 - 00:00
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared before the party's integrity commission yesterday in relation to the corruption charges he is facing in court.
The commission drew a veil of secrecy over Magashule's appearance, with none of the commissioners willing to talk about yesterday's proceedings...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.