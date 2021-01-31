News

'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban

Police minister Bheki Cele is probably the most unpopular member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet at this juncture, what with his tough enforcement of the alcohol ban.



But in an interview this week, Cele, who has been lampooned for his anti-booze stance, said he simply does not care about his popularity status and will continue his strict enforcement of the law...