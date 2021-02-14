'My dream has gone up in smoke': Another pandemic housing project stalls
14 February 2021 - 00:00
In Mamelodi, Tshwane, a group of hostel dwellers are eagerly eyeing a nearby development of half-built "shack" housing units.
The 200-odd makeshift homes - part of the government's temporary residential unit (TRU) programme - are deserted. Builders left the site at the beginning of December and have not returned, saying R40m paid to them has been used up...
