'My dream has gone up in smoke': Another pandemic housing project stalls

In Mamelodi, Tshwane, a group of hostel dwellers are eagerly eyeing a nearby development of half-built "shack" housing units.



The 200-odd makeshift homes - part of the government's temporary residential unit (TRU) programme - are deserted. Builders left the site at the beginning of December and have not returned, saying R40m paid to them has been used up...