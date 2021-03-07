Ace's lifeline for Mkhwebane: ANC SG tells MPs to block impeachment motion

ANC heavyweight wants MPs to vote against historic step on public protector

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on his party's MPs to oppose the process to impeach public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which is due to commence next week.



He told the Sunday Times yesterday that "principled" ANC MPs would not vote in support of the motion brought by the DA...