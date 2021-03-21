Scrapping student debt will kill us, say universities
21 March 2021 - 00:00
SA's 26 universities are scrambling to find ways to reduce the impact of the student debt of between R5bn and R7bn on their operations.
As protesting students continue to demand that institutions allow all students with outstanding debt to register, vice-chancellors are adamant they will not scrap the debt...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.