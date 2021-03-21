News

Scrapping student debt will kill us, say universities

Prega Govender Journalist
21 March 2021 - 00:00

SA's 26 universities are scrambling to find ways to reduce the impact of the student debt of between R5bn and R7bn on their operations.

As protesting students continue to demand that institutions allow all students with outstanding debt to register, vice-chancellors are adamant they will not scrap the debt...

