Starving Northern Cape kids eat river sand in a field of diamonds
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Children in the Richtersveld, supposedly heirs to one of the world’s richest diamond deposits, are eating river sand due to hunger as a once-glittering land reform flagship turns to dust.
That’s the message from remote Northern Cape communities dependent on state mining company Alexkor...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.