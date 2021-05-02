Peter Magubane 'still loves taking photos' but now his 'favourite subject is sunsets'
Legendary photographer Peter Magubane is focusing on a different subject these days after decades of being on the frontlines of SA’s battle against white supremacy, writes Sarah Hudleston
02 May 2021 - 00:00
I grew up to the north of the Limpopo River, in something of a pink bubble in which all was right with the world. But when I was 11, that changed. In our school library I came across a Time Life photographic book and within a couple of minutes my innocence was stripped from me.
I had stumbled across photographs of the massacre of protesters at Sharpeville police station on March 21 1960. It was seven years since that fateful day, but I was totally oblivious of the fact that ordinary people had been mowed down. I had heard dark mutterings from my parents who found the apartheid regime repugnant, but until I saw the photographs of the slaughter in black and white, I could not have imagined that such evil existed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.