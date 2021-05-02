Peter Magubane 'still loves taking photos' but now his 'favourite subject is sunsets'

Legendary photographer Peter Magubane is focusing on a different subject these days after decades of being on the frontlines of SA’s battle against white supremacy, writes Sarah Hudleston

I grew up to the north of the Limpopo River, in something of a pink bubble in which all was right with the world. But when I was 11, that changed. In our school library I came across a Time Life photographic book and within a couple of minutes my innocence was stripped from me.



I had stumbled across photographs of the massacre of protesters at Sharpeville police station on March 21 1960. It was seven years since that fateful day, but I was totally oblivious of the fact that ordinary people had been mowed down. I had heard dark mutterings from my parents who found the apartheid regime repugnant, but until I saw the photographs of the slaughter in black and white, I could not have imagined that such evil existed...