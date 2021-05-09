Judiciary

‘No ulterior motives’ as Mogoeng exits early

SA’s top juror has for a while shown little appetite to lead

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s long leave means that he has effectively vacated office five months ahead of his retirement and will, unless he cancels his leave, not be returning.



It means that the Constitutional Court will be operating in its May term with only seven permanent judges and that Mogoeng will not be there to chair the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) meeting that will determine whether Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct...