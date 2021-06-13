Cucumber condoms off school menu as sex-ed guide deemed 'too explicit'

The department of basic education has assured teachers they do not have to use its life skills “scripted lesson plans” that include the graphic demonstration of how to put on a condom before sex.



The assurance was issued after strong objections by parents, teachers, governing body associations and religious organisations to the “comprehensive sexuality education” (CSE) teacher guides and learner workbooks during consultative meetings in January last year...