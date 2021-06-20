Class rotation 'a disaster for kids' futures', says experts

While teacher unions have welcomed the decision to keep schools open as the vaccination of teachers gets under way next week, education experts have warned that the rotational attendance of pupils is "a disaster that is going to have long-term, significant negative consequences for children".



"If the department doesn't do something, we could potentially have a lost generation on our hands," Stellenbosch University researcher Nic Spaull told the Sunday Times. He added that pupils at 80% of public schools, mostly no-fee ones, were still only attending class every second or third day...