Class rotation 'a disaster for kids' futures', says experts
20 June 2021 - 00:04
While teacher unions have welcomed the decision to keep schools open as the vaccination of teachers gets under way next week, education experts have warned that the rotational attendance of pupils is "a disaster that is going to have long-term, significant negative consequences for children".
"If the department doesn't do something, we could potentially have a lost generation on our hands," Stellenbosch University researcher Nic Spaull told the Sunday Times. He added that pupils at 80% of public schools, mostly no-fee ones, were still only attending class every second or third day...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.