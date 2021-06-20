Table Talk

Meet Buhle Ngaba: The untamed bard of Mzansi

After prestigious training at Shakespeare’s Stratford-upon-Avon, Buhle Ngaba is leaping into a career as a writer, director and actor, writes Claire Keeton

Packing up books in her late aunt’s garage, award-winning actor Buhle Ngaba found Sol Plaatjie’s Dintshontsho tsa bo-Juliuse Kesara (Julius Caesar in Setswana), dated 1937, in a metal trunk.



The following year, in 2016, Ngaba became the first black South African woman to win a bursary to the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon and has, since her return, been breathing fire and life into the bard’s classics for the next generation of South Africans through her performances and teaching. ..