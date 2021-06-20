News

Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac

Subdivision plan raises concerns over impact on fynbos

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
20 June 2021 - 00:00

It might be the most spectacular driveway in Cape Town, with stunning views of False Bay, but it leads nowhere - only to jokes among locals about rich folk from Johannesburg.

The steep, winding driveway, anchored to the mountain in St James and partly suspended in mid-air, is all there is to show for a Johannesburg businessman's dream of building a coastal getaway...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dr Beale’s theatre of nightmares: Families blame paediatric surgeon for kids' ... News
  2. Doc with 'long history of misconduct' avoids suspension, bereaved seek answers News
  3. Gauteng school sanitation saga: Probe shows suspect contractors paid Sars bills ... News
  4. We got it wrong, and for that we apologise News
  5. Zulu king puts hunter on the spot for leopard, but defiant man says he won't ... News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...