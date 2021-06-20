Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac

Subdivision plan raises concerns over impact on fynbos

It might be the most spectacular driveway in Cape Town, with stunning views of False Bay, but it leads nowhere - only to jokes among locals about rich folk from Johannesburg.



The steep, winding driveway, anchored to the mountain in St James and partly suspended in mid-air, is all there is to show for a Johannesburg businessman's dream of building a coastal getaway...