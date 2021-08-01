News

SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry

Minister's son carried out sacks of cash after Digital Vibes's dodgy switcheroo, says SIU

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
01 August 2021 - 00:05

Zweli Mkhize's communications consultants roped in a cash 'n carry boss to help them launder public funds, using dodgy electronic fund transfers (EFTs) to mine the cash that was then collected by Mkhize's son Dedani.

These are among the explosive allegations contained in a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) affidavit. It claims to lay bare the rot in Mkhize's office, detailing how funds were clandestinely milked from the department of health...

