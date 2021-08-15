Local creatives at odds as MPs try to craft copyright law
15 August 2021 - 00:00
All the elements of a gripping drama - tension, emotion and passion - were on display in parliament this week when members of the creative industry addressed MPs on proposed copyright legislation.
Before parliament are two contentious bills, the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill, which seek, among other things, to regulate how the intellectual property of musicians, writers and others is used and paid for...
