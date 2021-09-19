News

ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king

Proposals to trim royal pomp follow death of Zwelithini

19 September 2021 - 00:01

The ANC has proposed saving money by abolishing some of the royal pomp at the opening ceremony of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, sparking outrage from the IFP.

The proposals, tabled before the legislature's rules committee, would scrap the police guard of honour at which the Zulu king takes the salute and compress the two-day opening proceedings into one day. This would end the tradition of an entire day being devoted to the opening of the legislature by the king...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'They were everything to me': Time has not eased husband’s grief over murdered ... News
  2. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. 'Fuel shortage' led to chopper disaster, damning report finds News
  5. New law reveals the tender winners who fund ANC News

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony