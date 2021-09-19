ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king

Proposals to trim royal pomp follow death of Zwelithini

The ANC has proposed saving money by abolishing some of the royal pomp at the opening ceremony of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, sparking outrage from the IFP.



The proposals, tabled before the legislature's rules committee, would scrap the police guard of honour at which the Zulu king takes the salute and compress the two-day opening proceedings into one day. This would end the tradition of an entire day being devoted to the opening of the legislature by the king...