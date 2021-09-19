'Where was the ANC in the past three years?'- Soweto residents tackle Cyril Ramaphosa over electricity
19 September 2021 - 00:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his role as ANC leader, did not have a smooth start to his local government election campaign yesterday.
He was confronted by some angry Soweto residents about the persistent power cuts in SA's biggest township...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.