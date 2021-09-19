News

'Where was the ANC in the past three years?'- Soweto residents tackle Cyril Ramaphosa over electricity

19 September 2021 - 00:04 By AMANDA KHOZA, ZIMASA MATIWANE and APHIWE DEKLERK

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his role as ANC leader, did not have a smooth start to his local government election campaign yesterday.

He was confronted by some angry Soweto residents about the persistent power cuts in SA's biggest township...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'They were everything to me': Time has not eased husband’s grief over murdered ... News
  2. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. 'Fuel shortage' led to chopper disaster, damning report finds News
  5. New law reveals the tender winners who fund ANC News

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony