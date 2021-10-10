Millions of households set to lose TV signal in government's rush to digital
10 October 2021 - 00:04
Millions of poor South Africans are facing the prospect of a television news blackout when the government starts to turn off the analogue signal as part of the migration to digital broadcasting.
Among the first to be affected will be residents in the Free State who will not have access to television on local government election day, November 1...
