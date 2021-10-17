I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi
Warrant of arrest issued for high-flying forex trader accused by shareholders of scamming them out of hundreds of thousands of rands
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Mpumalanga primary school teacher Angel Mabena borrowed R200,000 from family to buy shares in high-flyer Sandile Shezi’s Global Forex Institute (GFI) in May 2018.
Thinking it was a learning institute that would teach students to establish and use trading platforms, she hoped this was her family’s gateway to a better life. ..
