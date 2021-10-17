I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi

Warrant of arrest issued for high-flying forex trader accused by shareholders of scamming them out of hundreds of thousands of rands

Mpumalanga primary school teacher Angel Mabena borrowed R200,000 from family to buy shares in high-flyer Sandile Shezi’s Global Forex Institute (GFI) in May 2018.



Thinking it was a learning institute that would teach students to establish and use trading platforms, she hoped this was her family’s gateway to a better life. ..