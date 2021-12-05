Free State dad haunted by daughter’s unsolved murder

Father tells of heartbreak after his daughter, Kutlwano Madiseng, was stabbed dead in Bloemfontein more than three months ago by a killer who is still on the loose

“She was intelligent, creative and beautiful. She was the arty one. She was a victim of femicide and because we are nobodies, nobody is concerned about solving her crime.”



Heartbroken Leonard Madiseng is in tears as he speaks about how his middle child and only daughter Kutlwano, 22, was stabbed dead near an abandoned public swimming pool across from the Park Road police station in Bloemfontein. ..