Leaders cry out for enforced vaccination as Covid-19 cases soar
05 December 2021 - 00:05
A six-fold leap in new Covid-19 infections this week means the government must press the panic button for vaccine mandates, say leaders in medicine, ethics and business.
The introduction of compulsory jabs in workplaces must be streamlined, according to proposals sent to the government this week by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.