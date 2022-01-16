July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA

Exodus reached a new peak after violence and looting in KZN and Gauteng

The unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year became a catalyst for young South Africans who have been sitting on the fence about packing for proverbial Perth.



While the brain drain from SA is not a new phenomenon, the sociopolitical environment — disillusionment with the government, high unemployment, crime and load-shedding — has propelled many to leave for mainly the UK, EU countries, Australia and New Zealand, say relocation experts, researchers and professional bodies...