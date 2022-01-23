News

Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with her

Show no leniency, NEC members tell president after Sisulu defies him

23 January 2022 - 00:00 By AMANDA KHOZA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu came under fire at the ANC’s national executive committee meeting this weekend, with the party’s highest decision-making structure siding overwhelmingly with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the battle over her criticism of the constitution and the judiciary.

The outcome of the NEC meeting exerts further pressure on Ramaphosa to act against Sisulu after she publicly defied him this week, saying he “misrepresented” a meeting between them when he announced she had apologised. ..

