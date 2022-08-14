Concerns over R200m ‘white elephant’ meant to celebrate historic women’s march
The Women’s Living Heritage Monument remains closed to the public six years after its launch due to safety concerns and incomplete heritage features
14 August 2022 - 00:00
Six years after it was launched with great fanfare, a R200m monument to honour the contribution of women in the liberation struggle has yet to open its doors...
