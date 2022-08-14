Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack linked to extremist group
14 August 2022 - 00:00 By reuters
The suspect in the attack on Salman Rushdie at an event in the US on Friday was sympathetic to Shia extremism and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, NBC New York cited law enforcement sources as saying...
