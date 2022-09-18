MPs want staffer who allegedly tried to extort AG, Tsakani Maluleke to ‘face criminal investigation’
MPs come to Maluleke’s defence after she is cleared of wrongdoing
18 September 2022 - 00:00
It was a discussion that auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke had with an underperforming employee that led to explosive allegations being made public about R1.4m in irregular payments and a lucrative deal for her personal coach...
