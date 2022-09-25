SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom
After the power utility’s worst week yet, government focuses on appointing a new board
25 September 2022 - 00:05 By AMANDA KHOZA, SABELO SKITI and KGOTHATSO MADISA
Changes at the highest levels of crisis-stricken Eskom are looming, as the cabinet meets to discuss a new board...
SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom
After the power utility’s worst week yet, government focuses on appointing a new board
Changes at the highest levels of crisis-stricken Eskom are looming, as the cabinet meets to discuss a new board...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos