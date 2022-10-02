Desperate dad petitioned justice minister to withdraw minor theft case against mentally ill son
02 October 2022 - 00:00
A desperate Durban father petitioned justice minister Ronald Lamola in a bid to get his mentally ill son released from Westville prison where he spent 40 days for failing to pay a R309 Spur restaurant bill...
A desperate Durban father petitioned justice minister Ronald Lamola in a bid to get his mentally ill son released from Westville prison where he spent 40 days for failing to pay a R309 Spur restaurant bill...
