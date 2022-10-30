Crowds gather despite ‘terror’ warning as diplomatic fallout looms with US
Embassy’s ‘attack’ warning comes to nothing
30 October 2022 - 00:05 By ARON HYMAN, GRAEME HOSKEN, TANKISO MAKHETHA, BOBBY JORDAN, PHILANI NOMBEMBE and KGOTHATSO MADISA
Heavily armed police and private security were on high alert yesterday as South Africans gathered at three gala events just days after the US issued a warning of a possible terror attack in Sandton...
