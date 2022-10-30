King Misuzulu formally begins reign as sole legitimate Zulu monarch
Coronation crowd at Durban stadium boos Ramaphosa and cheers Zuma
30 October 2022 - 00:03 By ZIMASA MATIWANE and AMANDA KHOZA
Immediately after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was handed the document formally recognising him as the sole legitimate Zulu monarch, he walked to shake the hand of the man who made his coronation a reality, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi...
King Misuzulu formally begins reign as sole legitimate Zulu monarch
Coronation crowd at Durban stadium boos Ramaphosa and cheers Zuma
Immediately after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was handed the document formally recognising him as the sole legitimate Zulu monarch, he walked to shake the hand of the man who made his coronation a reality, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos