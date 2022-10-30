News

King Misuzulu formally begins reign as sole legitimate Zulu monarch

Coronation crowd at Durban stadium boos Ramaphosa and cheers Zuma

30 October 2022 - 00:03 By ZIMASA MATIWANE and AMANDA KHOZA

Immediately after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was handed the document formally recognising him as the sole legitimate Zulu monarch, he walked to shake the hand of the man who made his coronation a reality, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi...

