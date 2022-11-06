Couple left high and dry in dispute over motor yacht wrecked on Robben Island
Buyer, citing equipment defects, yet to pay the R3.5m purchase price 18 months after ill-fated transaction
06 November 2022 - 00:00
A businessman who steered a newly acquired R3.5m motor yacht onto rocks off Robben Island on his first outing has yet to pay for the vessel more than a year after the accident, leaving an elderly couple in financial distress...
A businessman who steered a newly acquired R3.5m motor yacht onto rocks off Robben Island on his first outing has yet to pay for the vessel more than a year after the accident, leaving an elderly couple in financial distress...
