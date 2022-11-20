News

Sunday Morning Assessment

ConCourt to decide Mkhwebane’s fate until parliament has its say

The apex court will be the final word on whether her suspension was lawful

20 November 2022 - 00:00
Franny Rabkin journalist

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been litigating so much lately, it is hard to keep track of it all. But her appearance in the Constitutional Court on Thursday is one to watch: the court will have the last word on whether her suspension was lawful and its order is likely to determine what will happen to Mkhwebane until parliament rules on her impeachment...

