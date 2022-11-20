Sunday Morning Assessment
ConCourt to decide Mkhwebane’s fate until parliament has its say
The apex court will be the final word on whether her suspension was lawful
20 November 2022 - 00:00
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been litigating so much lately, it is hard to keep track of it all. But her appearance in the Constitutional Court on Thursday is one to watch: the court will have the last word on whether her suspension was lawful and its order is likely to determine what will happen to Mkhwebane until parliament rules on her impeachment...
