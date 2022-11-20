News

16 Days of Activism

‘The protection order was to protect us from him’ — mom of murdered child

To mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence campaign on Friday, the Sunday Times revisits attacks on victims who were hurt or killed despite securing protection orders

20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Nivashni Nair, Sisanda Mbolekwa and Kgaugelo Masweneng

Thirteen-year-old Azile Nogaga’s greatest mistake on Tuesday was to go back inside her home to get warmer clothes...

