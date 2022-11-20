Zim teachers are struggling to put food on the table
They say nothing has come of the government’s promises to pay for their children’s tuition
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Desperate teachers in Zimbabwe who have been forced by their low salaries to work as street vendors are battling to afford to send their own children to school and are furious that the government’s promises to pay for their children’s tuition have not been fulfilled...
