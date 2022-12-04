News

ANC rebels set to vote against Ramaphosa

Group of MPs ready to defy orders from Luthuli House on impeachment

04 December 2022 - 00:01 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA and ZIMASA MATIWANE

A group of ANC MPs opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa say they are prepared to defy the party’s national executive committee by voting in favour of the establishment of an impeachment committee on Tuesday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How provincial leaders convinced Ramaphosa to stay put Politics
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Waiting for indecisive Ramaphosa: A movie we have seen too ... Politics
  3. ‘2024 elections must be brought forward’ — Mashaba weighs in on Ramaphosa and ... Politics

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  3. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  4. ‘What if Cyril has a case to answer on Phala Phala?’: Mbeki on Ramaphosa ... Politics
  5. Majali jnr's 'politics' cost him gas deal News

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...