ANC rebels set to vote against Ramaphosa
Group of MPs ready to defy orders from Luthuli House on impeachment
04 December 2022 - 00:01
A group of ANC MPs opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa say they are prepared to defy the party’s national executive committee by voting in favour of the establishment of an impeachment committee on Tuesday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.