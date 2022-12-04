Brace yourselves if Ramaphosa does go
A number of scenarios present themselves, including the ANC eating itself from within
04 December 2022 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has consistently been more popular than the ANC. His appeal extends beyond party supporters, enabling him to unite its disparate factions. This has extended the sell-by date of ANC dominance and his resignation would unleash internal forces that cause it to self-destruct, ending its dominance. ..
