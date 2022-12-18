‘There will be a massacre in Zim unless international community tackles Zanu-PF’
Unless the international community stands up, lives will be lost, says Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition
18 December 2022 - 00:04 By Pindai Dube
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition believes the country will have one of its bloodiest elections since independence in 1980...
‘There will be a massacre in Zim unless international community tackles Zanu-PF’
Unless the international community stands up, lives will be lost, says Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition believes the country will have one of its bloodiest elections since independence in 1980...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos