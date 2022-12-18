Sisulu, Mkhize and others ‘absent’ for Phala Phala vote face possible sanction
Other senior MPs face disciplinary action for failing to toe the party line
18 December 2022 - 00:03
Six MPs who were absent from the Phala Phala impeachment vote in parliament this week without explanation are not off the hook and may still face the party’s wrath, including presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu...
