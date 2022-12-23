Emfuleni municipal employees face miserable Xmas due to salary nonpayment
About 2,000 municipal employees and councillors did not get their expected pay cheques on Tuesday after Eskom acted against the council over a R5.3bn debt
23 December 2022 - 00:03
Bouncing debit orders, unpaid car payments and being forced to postpone the family's Christmas shopping. This is the nightmare facing one of the about 2,000 employees of Emfuleni local municipality whose December salaries has been delayed because Eskom attached the municipality's bank account over unpaid bills...
