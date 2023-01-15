‘They stripped me naked and beat me with sticks’: CCC leader details brutal assault
Local CCC leader tells of Murehwa assault by alleged Zanu-PF members
15 January 2023 - 00:03 By PINDAI DUBE
Elderly members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who were severely assaulted in Mashonaland East last week have broken their silence, accusing Zanu-PF supporters led by a local war veteran of having attacked them...
‘They stripped me naked and beat me with sticks’: CCC leader details brutal assault
Local CCC leader tells of Murehwa assault by alleged Zanu-PF members
Elderly members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who were severely assaulted in Mashonaland East last week have broken their silence, accusing Zanu-PF supporters led by a local war veteran of having attacked them...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos