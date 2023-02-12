Who ordered the hit on AKA?
Top detectives investigate murder amid speculation over 'don't come to Durban' warnings
12 February 2023 - 00:03 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo, Joy mphande, Sabelo Skiti, Suthentira Govender and Chrizelda Kekana
The cold-blooded slaying of internationally renowned rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, has shocked South Africans and triggered a flurry of theories over who wanted him dead, and why...
Who ordered the hit on AKA?
Top detectives investigate murder amid speculation over 'don't come to Durban' warnings
The cold-blooded slaying of internationally renowned rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, has shocked South Africans and triggered a flurry of theories over who wanted him dead, and why...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos