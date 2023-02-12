Zim NGOs prepare to deal with ‘draconian’ new law
Proposed legislation allows government to monitor and shut down organisations deemed unlawful
12 February 2023 - 00:00 By PAMENUS TUSO and PINDAI DUBE
Zanu-PF says Zimbabwe’s non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society groups need not worry about the controversial Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill if they are doing nothing wrong...
