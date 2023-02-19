Eastern Cape judge-president faces sexual harassment probe
19 February 2023 - 00:02 By RAY HARTLE
Eastern Cape judge-president Selby Mbenenge is facing an investigation by the Judicial Conduct Committee after claims of sexual harassment levelled against him by a judge’s clerk based in the Makhanda high court. ..
