Take Hart and lighten the gloom
US comedian Kevin Hart is in SA to help us forget load-shedding and other woes for a while
19 February 2023 - 00:02
The last time US comedian Kevin Hart was in South Africa in 2016, things were a tad different. For one, we were not load-shedding on a daily basis...
Take Hart and lighten the gloom
US comedian Kevin Hart is in SA to help us forget load-shedding and other woes for a while
The last time US comedian Kevin Hart was in South Africa in 2016, things were a tad different. For one, we were not load-shedding on a daily basis...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos