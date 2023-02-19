News

Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry

19 February 2023 - 00:01 By PENWELL DLAMINI and SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

The cost of a professional hit generally ranges from about R10,000 to R500,000, and the contract on Kiernan Forbes, better known as rap star AKA, was probably about R250,000, according to a taxi boss with personal knowledge of the facilitation of hired killers...

