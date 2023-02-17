TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ memorial service

17 February 2023 - 14:50 By TimesLIVE

The memorial service for slain rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, is being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

AKA and his friend and former manager Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were gunned down in Durban on Friday last week.

