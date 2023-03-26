Probe into Cloete Murray hit widened
Discussion of infighting and cut-throat competition has raised new questions
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By Hendrik Hancke and Dineo Faku
The scope of the investigation into the assassination of liquidator Cloete Murray and his son Thomas is believed to have been widened to look into possible motives coming from within the liquidation industry...
Probe into Cloete Murray hit widened
Discussion of infighting and cut-throat competition has raised new questions
The scope of the investigation into the assassination of liquidator Cloete Murray and his son Thomas is believed to have been widened to look into possible motives coming from within the liquidation industry...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos