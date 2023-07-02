News

‘What we are seeing is a dirty beach’: Poo blues haunt Durban tourists again

The recent closure of Umhlanga beaches is estimated to have resulted in a R5m loss in tourist spend a day

The unpredictable condition of Durban's beaches — especially in the tourist hotspot of Umhlanga — has forced holidaymakers to gamble on vacationing in a city plagued by a poo-polluted ocean for more than a year...

