‘What we are seeing is a dirty beach’: Poo blues haunt Durban tourists again
The recent closure of Umhlanga beaches is estimated to have resulted in a R5m loss in tourist spend a day
02 July 2023 - 00:00
The unpredictable condition of Durban's beaches — especially in the tourist hotspot of Umhlanga — has forced holidaymakers to gamble on vacationing in a city plagued by a poo-polluted ocean for more than a year...
