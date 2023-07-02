ZEP judgment exposes Home Affairs’ cavalier attitude to human rights
Pretoria court emphasises lack of consultation by home affairs, and its failure to provide evidence backing its case
02 July 2023 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin
What was most striking about the judgment setting aside home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision last year to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP) regime was its repeated findings that there was no evidence to support the minister’s case. ..
ZEP judgment exposes Home Affairs’ cavalier attitude to human rights
Pretoria court emphasises lack of consultation by home affairs, and its failure to provide evidence backing its case
What was most striking about the judgment setting aside home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision last year to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP) regime was its repeated findings that there was no evidence to support the minister’s case. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos