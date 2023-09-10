Durban North hotel where guests can ‘spy’ on neighbours causes suburban spat
Hotel deck overlooks gardens and pools which owners find intrusive
10 September 2023 - 00:00
Durban businesswoman Claudia Gerber has opened a four-storey boutique hotel, conferencing and entertainment establishment in the middle of a residential area, with disgruntled neighbours now trying to stop her from securing a liquor licence. ..
